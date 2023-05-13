Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,140,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 12,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

In other Sonder news, CEO Francis Davidson purchased 30,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $34,308.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,684.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 75,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,238 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sonder by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Sonder in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

NASDAQ SOND traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 3,683,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sonder has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.77.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sonder had a negative return on equity of 233.90% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

