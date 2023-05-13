Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 126.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SON traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 365,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

