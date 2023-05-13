SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 6,942,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,733,489. The company has a market cap of $545.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $25,364.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,352.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $682,643. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.