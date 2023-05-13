SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS.
SoundHound AI Trading Down 3.5 %
SOUN opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.49. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.
In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $235,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $235,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $682,643. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
