SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Posts Earnings Results

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,942,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,733,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $545.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 10,438 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $25,364.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,935 shares in the company, valued at $138,352.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $682,643 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

