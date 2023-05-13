SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Posts Earnings Results

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share.
SoundHound AI Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOUN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,942,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,733,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $545.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
