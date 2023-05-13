SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SoundHound AI stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $545.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 60,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $25,364.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,352.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $682,643. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

