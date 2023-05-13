Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 151,779 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 163.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,779 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.50 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

