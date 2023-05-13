Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 11,645 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after buying an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.88 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

