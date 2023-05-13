Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,407 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJS stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.