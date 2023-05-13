Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 15,017 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $111.98 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $131.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

