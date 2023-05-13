Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 21,516 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after buying an additional 432,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after buying an additional 833,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,059 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

