Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 267.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108,671 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

