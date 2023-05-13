Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 199.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,352 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 109,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 72,045 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,956,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,197.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 117,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 77,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 126,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFAU opened at $28.70 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

