Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 356.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.109 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.