Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

