Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

