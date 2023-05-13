Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $253.66 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.