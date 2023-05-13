Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 21,175 Shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:LEXI opened at $23.73 on Friday. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.
Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Profile
