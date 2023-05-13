Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 21,175 Shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LEXI opened at $23.73 on Friday. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.

