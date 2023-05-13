Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 754 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DG opened at $218.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

