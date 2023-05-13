Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $253.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.50 and its 200 day moving average is $232.55. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.