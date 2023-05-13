Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Update

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.85. 567,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.95. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.77% and a negative net margin of 86.74%. The company had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 829,917 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,780,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 188,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

