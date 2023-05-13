Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £117.17 ($147.84).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £124 ($156.47) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £110.70 ($139.68), for a total value of £200,588.40 ($253,108.39). In related news, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.58 ($140.79), for a total value of £829,262.56 ($1,046,388.09). Also, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £110.70 ($139.68), for a total transaction of £200,588.40 ($253,108.39). Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Shares of LON SPX opened at £110.70 ($139.68) on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 9,008 ($113.67) and a 52 week high of £124.40 ($156.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,641.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £113.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of £113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 109.50 ($1.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

