SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.4% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,233,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,584. The firm has a market cap of $297.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,073 shares of company stock worth $57,220,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

