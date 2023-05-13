SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

