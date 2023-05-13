SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.0% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,059,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,574,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,435. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

