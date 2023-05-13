SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Graco by 76.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Graco by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,404. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

