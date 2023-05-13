SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after acquiring an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

