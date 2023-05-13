Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Update

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Star Equity

In other Star Equity news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 84,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 188,756 shares of company stock worth $176,000. Company insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Analysts forecast that Star Equity will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

See Also

