STAR Financial Bank Purchases Shares of 3,066 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

