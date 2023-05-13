Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0243

Status (SNT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $93.52 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025112 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018573 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,829.15 or 1.00015132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02393475 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,253,451.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

