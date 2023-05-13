Steem Market Cap Reaches $84.70 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $84.70 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,953.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00299774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.16 or 0.00568225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00067654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00422040 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,916,753 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

