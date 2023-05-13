Stelco (TSE:STLC) Shares Down 3.8%

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$43.70 and last traded at C$44.98. 307,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 195,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLC. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.50.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Stelco Announces Dividend

About Stelco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.48%.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

