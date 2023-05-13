Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at UBS Group

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STEM has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stem from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. Stem has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stem will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,325 shares of company stock worth $332,383. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,306,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,185 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Stem by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after buying an additional 3,033,830 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stem by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 2,002,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Stem by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after buying an additional 294,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.