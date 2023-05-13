StockNews.com Downgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

CLSD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

