StockNews.com Downgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
CLSD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.
Clearside Biomedical Price Performance
NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.86.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
