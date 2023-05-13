StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Hold

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of EMN opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
