StockNews.com Downgrades Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) to Buy

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Resources Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Resources Connection by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Articles

