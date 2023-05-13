StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ULBI opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 33,309 shares of company stock worth $135,305 in the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

