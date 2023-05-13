StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of ULBI opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.