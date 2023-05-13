StockNews.com Upgrades Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) to “Hold”

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $119.46. 798,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,115. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $114.94 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average of $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.