StockNews.com Upgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Buy

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

IP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Insider Activity

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.