Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Short Interest Update

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $249,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,065 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $505.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.41. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

STOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

