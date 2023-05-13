Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HNDL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. 104,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.