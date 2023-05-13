Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Down 31.2% in April

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stratus Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. 18,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

