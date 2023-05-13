Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 5.3% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 8,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $285.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

