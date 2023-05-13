Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

NYSE:SYK opened at $285.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

