Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $285.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

