Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.554 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

SLF opened at $47.95 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after acquiring an additional 703,122 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,733,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,556,000 after purchasing an additional 534,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $290,398,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,847,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

