SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SunOpta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,992. SunOpta has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.78 million, a P/E ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,290,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 10,771.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 890,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after buying an additional 3,383,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,559,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 90,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

