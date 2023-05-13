SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Up 57.8% in April

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the April 15th total of 57,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,393. SuperCom has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 41.72% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

