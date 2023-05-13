Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Up 31.0% in April

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Surgalign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 55.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 52.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 208.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 310,676 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Stock Down 5.6 %

Surgalign stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 72,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,635. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Surgalign ( NASDAQ:SRGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($5.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($4.43). The company had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 983.11% and a negative net margin of 66.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgalign will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

