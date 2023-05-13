Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $241.44 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $241.44 million and $56.26 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 564,281,171 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

